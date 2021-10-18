Friday Football Fever Week 8 Play of the Week nominees

WCIA — We’ve got three nominees from Week 8 of the high school football season for our Friday Football Fever Play of the Week. Every week of the regular season, we’ll announce three nominees on Monday, then a winner on Tuesday. To vote for who wins, go to the WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages:
Here are this week’s nominees:
- Centennial running back Brandon Harvey breaks several tackles on his way to a long touchdown run
- Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle passes to Spencer Mitze who gets a toe down in bounds helping the Sages to a win at Prairie Central
- Maroa-Forsyth trick play as Kaiden Maurer takes the snap, flips it to Jack Horve and then he hits Maurer with a pass for a long touchdown