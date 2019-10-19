Friday Football Fever Week 8 (10-18-19)

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 8 including wins from Mt. Zion, Central A&M, St. Teresa, Tuscola, Argenta-Oreana, Arcola, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Maroa-Forsyth.

Games in bold have highlights in the videos.

Apollo
Mt. Zion 37, Effingham 23
Lincoln 29, Mattoon 28 F/OT
Charleston 28, Taylorville 10

Big Twelve
Normal Community 41, Centennial 13
Danville 27, Peoria Richwoods 10
Normal West 49, Central 14
Peoria Manual 34, Urbana 0

Central Illinois
Central A&M 42, Meridian 12
Tuscola 54. Shelbyville 48
Clinton 66, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 38
St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Central State Eight
MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 0
Springfield 27, Normal University 13
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 16
Glenwood 56, Southeast 7
Rochester at Lanphier (Sat.)

Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 27, El Paso-Gridley 0

Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher 42, Ridgeview 14

Illini Prairie
Pontiac 40, St. Thomas More 18
Prairie Central 59, Monticello 37
Unity 44, Rantoul 14
St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Olympia 21

Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana 42, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34
Cumberland 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0
Villa Grove-Heritage 40, Decatur LSA 0
Arcola 49, Blue Ridge 13
Tri-County 35, Sangamon Valley 7

Little Illini
Paris 28, Robinson 26

Sangamo
Auburn 41, PORTA 8
Maroa-Forsyth 76, Riverton 0
New Berlin 52, Pleasant Plains 27
Athens 20, North Mac 0
Williamsville 55, Pittsfield 14

Sangamon Valley
Clifton Central 48, Iroquois West 28
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Watseka 15

South Central
Pana 28, Vandalia 18

Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 50, Salt Fork 0
Oakwood 34, Westville 24

Non-Conference
Dwight 32, Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac 8
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Macomb 0

8-Man Football
Milford 48, Judah Christian 6
Westminster Christian at Schlarman (Sat.)
Pawnee at Illinois School for the Deaf (Sat.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER