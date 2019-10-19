Friday Football Fever Week 8 (10-18-19)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 8 including wins from Mt. Zion, Central A&M, St. Teresa, Tuscola, Argenta-Oreana, Arcola, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Maroa-Forsyth.
Games in bold have highlights in the videos.
Apollo
Mt. Zion 37, Effingham 23
Lincoln 29, Mattoon 28 F/OT
Charleston 28, Taylorville 10
Big Twelve
Normal Community 41, Centennial 13
Danville 27, Peoria Richwoods 10
Normal West 49, Central 14
Peoria Manual 34, Urbana 0
Central Illinois
Central A&M 42, Meridian 12
Tuscola 54. Shelbyville 48
Clinton 66, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 38
St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Central State Eight
MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 0
Springfield 27, Normal University 13
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 16
Glenwood 56, Southeast 7
Rochester at Lanphier (Sat.)
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 27, El Paso-Gridley 0
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher 42, Ridgeview 14
Illini Prairie
Pontiac 40, St. Thomas More 18
Prairie Central 59, Monticello 37
Unity 44, Rantoul 14
St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Olympia 21
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana 42, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34
Cumberland 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0
Villa Grove-Heritage 40, Decatur LSA 0
Arcola 49, Blue Ridge 13
Tri-County 35, Sangamon Valley 7
Little Illini
Paris 28, Robinson 26
Sangamo
Auburn 41, PORTA 8
Maroa-Forsyth 76, Riverton 0
New Berlin 52, Pleasant Plains 27
Athens 20, North Mac 0
Williamsville 55, Pittsfield 14
Sangamon Valley
Clifton Central 48, Iroquois West 28
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Watseka 15
South Central
Pana 28, Vandalia 18
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 50, Salt Fork 0
Oakwood 34, Westville 24
Non-Conference
Dwight 32, Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac 8
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Macomb 0
8-Man Football
Milford 48, Judah Christian 6
Westminster Christian at Schlarman (Sat.)
Pawnee at Illinois School for the Deaf (Sat.)