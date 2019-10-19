Friday Football Fever Week 8 (10-18-19)

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) -- Zach Rogers is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Bement junior scored a 76 at the 1A Boys' Golf Sectionals to qualify for State. His score was one of the top individual scores at the tournament, and will be moving onto the the State Finals for the second time after finishing in the top-30 last season.

"I kind of struggled a little bit this year," says Rogers. "But to have it come together a little more towards the end has helped me out some to let me know that, 'hey, I can still do this.' I should have a chance to compete and contend with the rest of the guys."