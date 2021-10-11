Friday Football Fever Week 7 Play of the Week nominees

WCIA — We’ve got three nominees from Week 7 of the high school football season for our Friday Football Fever Play of the Week. Every week of the regular season, we’ll announce three nominees on Monday, then a winner on Tuesday. To vote for who wins, go to the WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages:
This week’s nominees below:
- Pana’s trick play as quarterback Max Lynch pitches it back to Brenden Schoonove. He finds Kyle Kuhn all by himself for the easy score. That leads Pana to a huge 68-21 win over Greenville.
- Fisher’s touchdown pass from Blake Terven to Kobe Bishop at the buzzer. The Bunnies’ wide receiver makes the play on double coverage.
- Charleston’s Langdon King picks off Mattoon in the Coles County Clash, leading to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for the Trojans in the first quarter.