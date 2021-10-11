Friday Football Fever Week 7 Play of the Week nominees

WCIA — We’ve got three nominees from Week 7 of the high school football season for our Friday Football Fever Play of the Week. Every week of the regular season, we’ll announce three nominees on Monday, then a winner on Tuesday. To vote for who wins, go to the WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages: 

 https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3News

 https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3Sports 

https://twitter.com/WCIA3sports

This week’s nominees below:

  1. Pana’s trick play as quarterback Max Lynch pitches it back to Brenden Schoonove. He finds Kyle Kuhn all by himself for the easy score. That leads Pana to a huge 68-21 win over Greenville.
  2. Fisher’s touchdown pass from Blake Terven to Kobe Bishop at the buzzer. The Bunnies’ wide receiver makes the play on double coverage.
  3. Charleston’s Langdon King picks off Mattoon in the Coles County Clash, leading to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for the Trojans in the first quarter.

