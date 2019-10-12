Breaking News
Remains found in abandoned, burned down house

Friday Football Fever Week 7 (10-11-19)

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights, scores and reaction from Friday Football Fever Week 7. Games in bold have highlights in the videos above and below.

Apollo
Effingham at Taylorville
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston
Mt. Zion at Lincoln

Big Twelve
Central at Peoria
Normal Community at Danville
Peoria Richwoods at Urbana

Central Illinois
Central A&M 42, Clinton 0
Shelbyville at Meridian
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at St. Teresa
Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State Eight
Glenwood at Normal University
Eisenhower at Sacred Heart-Griffin
Jacksonville at Southeast
Springfield at Rochester
Lanphier at MacArthur

Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Rantoul
Illinois Valley Central at St. Joseph-Ogden
Pontiac at Monticello
Unity at St. Thomas More

Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana at Decatur LSA
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Blue Ridge
Sangamon Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Tri-County at Arcola
Villa Grove-Heritage at Cumberland

Little Illini
 Paris at Richland County

Sangamo
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Pittsfield at PORTA
Pleasant Plains at North Mac
Riverton at Auburn
Williamsville at New Berlin

Sangamon Valley
Dwight at Iroquois West
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Clifton Central
Seneca at Watseka

South Central
Litchfield at Pana

Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area

Non-Conference
Centennial at Dolton Thornridge
Collinsville at Mattoon
Fisher at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Momence
LeRoy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

8-Man Football
Judah Christian at Flanagan-Cornell
Schlarman at Hanover River Ridge
Milford at Pawnee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER