Friday Football Fever Week 7 (10-11-19)

WCIA — Highlights, scores and reaction from Friday Football Fever Week 7. Games in bold have highlights in the videos above and below.

Apollo

Effingham at Taylorville

Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston

Mt. Zion at Lincoln

Big Twelve

Central at Peoria

Normal Community at Danville

Peoria Richwoods at Urbana

Central Illinois

Central A&M 42, Clinton 0

Shelbyville at Meridian

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at St. Teresa

Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State Eight

Glenwood at Normal University

Eisenhower at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Jacksonville at Southeast

Springfield at Rochester

Lanphier at MacArthur

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Rantoul

Illinois Valley Central at St. Joseph-Ogden

Pontiac at Monticello

Unity at St. Thomas More

Lincoln Prairie

Argenta-Oreana at Decatur LSA

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Blue Ridge

Sangamon Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Tri-County at Arcola

Villa Grove-Heritage at Cumberland

Little Illini

Paris at Richland County

Sangamo

Athens at Maroa-Forsyth

Pittsfield at PORTA

Pleasant Plains at North Mac

Riverton at Auburn

Williamsville at New Berlin

Sangamon Valley

Dwight at Iroquois West

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Clifton Central

Seneca at Watseka

South Central

Litchfield at Pana

Vermilion Valley

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area

Non-Conference

Centennial at Dolton Thornridge

Collinsville at Mattoon

Fisher at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Momence

LeRoy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

8-Man Football

Judah Christian at Flanagan-Cornell

Schlarman at Hanover River Ridge

Milford at Pawnee