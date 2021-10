WCIA — Highlights and scores from Week 6 of Friday Football Fever including video wins from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Monticello, Unity, St. Teresa, Mahomet-Seymour, Meridian, Central A&M, Effingham, Westville, Arcola, Central, Centennial, St. Joseph-Ogden and MacArthur.