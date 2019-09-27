Friday Football Fever Week 5 (9-27-19)

WCIA — Highlights, scores and interviews from the Week 5 edition of Friday Football Fever. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns and Craig Choate anchor the coverage of 16 games.
Apollo
Effingham at Charleston
Mt. Zion at Mahomet-Seymour
Taylorville at Mattoon
Big Twelve
Urbana at Bloomington
Richwoods at Central
Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame (Sat. 7 p.m.)
Central Illinois
Clinton at Tuscola
Central A&M at St. Teresa
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Meridian
Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville
Central State Eight
Glenwood at Jacksonville
Normal University at Lanphier
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Rochester
Southeast at MacArthur
Eisenhower at Springfield (Sat. 2 p.m.)
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Monticello
Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden
Rantoul at St. Thomas More
Unity at Olympia
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Cumberland
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Villa Grove-Heritage
Blue Ridge at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana
Sangamo
Auburn at Athens
Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
New Berlin at Pittsfield
Riverton at PORTA
Williamsville at North Mac
Sangamon Valley
Clifton Central at Seneca
Dwight at Watseka
Momence at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
South Central
Pana at Southwestern
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Westville
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Non-Conference
Collinsville at Lincoln
Fisher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Oakwood at Iroquois West
Oblong at Salt Fork
Paris at Macomb
Danville at Gary Roosevelt, IN. (SAT, 2 p.m.)
8-Man Football
Judah Christian at Schlarman
Milford at Hebron-Alden