Friday Football Fever Week 5 (9-24-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Week 5 of Friday Football Fever including video wins from St. Teresa, Tuscola, Shelbyville, Cumberland, Arcola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Unity, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Danville, Williamsville and Rochester.

Apollo

Effingham 27, Taylorville 7

Mahomet-Seymour 48, Charleston 10

Mt. Zion 27, Lincoln 22

Big Twelve

Normal Community 48, Central 0

Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6

Peoria 30, Centennial 20

Central Illinois

Tuscola 20, Central A&M 14

Shelbyville 21, Warrensburg-Latham 14

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Meridian CANCELED

Central State Eight

Glenwood 42, Normal U-High 7

Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Eisenhower 7

Jacksonville 55, Southeast 6

Rochester 63, Springfield 20

MacArthur 46, Lanphier 0

Illini Prairie

Monticello 42, Pontiac 12

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Olympia 36

Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 13

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement 19

Arcola 59, Sangamon Valley 20

Cumberland 47, Villa Grove 8

Argenta-Oreana at Tri-County CANCELED

Sangamo

Athens 86, Riverton 51

Williamsville 21, Maroa-Forsyth 14

New Berlin 35, PORTA 6

North Mac 48, Pittsfield 2

Auburn 41, Pleasant Plains 19

South Central

Pana 41, Southwestern 0

Vermilion Valley (North)

Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20

Clifton Central at Watseka CANCELED

Vermilion Valley (South)

Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Westville 55, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood (Sat. 1p.)

Non-Conference

Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22

Eureka 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Fisher 21

Paris 3, Hillsboro 0

St. Teresa 28, Pecatonica Du-Pec 22

8-Man Football (South)

St. Thomas More 72, Metro-East Lutheran 6

Amboy-LaMoille at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat. 2p.)