Friday Football Fever Week 5 (9-24-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Week 5 of Friday Football Fever including video wins from St. Teresa, Tuscola, Shelbyville, Cumberland, Arcola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Unity, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Danville, Williamsville and Rochester.
Apollo
Effingham 27, Taylorville 7
Mahomet-Seymour 48, Charleston 10
Mt. Zion 27, Lincoln 22
Big Twelve
Normal Community 48, Central 0
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6
Peoria 30, Centennial 20
Central Illinois
Tuscola 20, Central A&M 14
Shelbyville 21, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Meridian CANCELED
Central State Eight
Glenwood 42, Normal U-High 7
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Eisenhower 7
Jacksonville 55, Southeast 6
Rochester 63, Springfield 20
MacArthur 46, Lanphier 0
Illini Prairie
Monticello 42, Pontiac 12
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 6
St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Olympia 36
Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement 19
Arcola 59, Sangamon Valley 20
Cumberland 47, Villa Grove 8
Argenta-Oreana at Tri-County CANCELED
Sangamo
Athens 86, Riverton 51
Williamsville 21, Maroa-Forsyth 14
New Berlin 35, PORTA 6
North Mac 48, Pittsfield 2
Auburn 41, Pleasant Plains 19
South Central
Pana 41, Southwestern 0
Vermilion Valley (North)
Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20
Clifton Central at Watseka CANCELED
Vermilion Valley (South)
Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Westville 55, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood (Sat. 1p.)
Non-Conference
Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22
Eureka 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Fisher 21
Paris 3, Hillsboro 0
St. Teresa 28, Pecatonica Du-Pec 22
8-Man Football (South)
St. Thomas More 72, Metro-East Lutheran 6
Amboy-LaMoille at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat. 2p.)