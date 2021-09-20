Friday Football Fever Week 4 Play of the Week nominees

WCIA — The Friday Football Fever Play of the Week is back! We’ve got three nominees from Week 4 of the high school football season. Every week of the regular season, we’ll announce three nominees on Monday, then a winner on Tuesday. To vote for who wins, go to the WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages: https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3News, https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3Sports or https://twitter.com/WCIA3sports
- Monticello’s Joey Sprinkle back to pass hits Triston Foran, who comes down with the ball at the same time as the defender. It’s ruled incomplete on the field but the officials come together and call it a touchdown. It proved to be the game winner, helping the Sages remain undefeated and hand Bloomington Central Catholic its first loss of the season
- St. Teresa sophomore linebacker Monte Snyder strips the ball away, scoops and scores on the fumble to lead the state’s No. 1 ranked Bulldogs to a blowout win over Meridian. The Bulldogs defense has only allowed two touchdowns all season
- Lincoln quarterback Elijah Pollice hits Ki’on Carson over the middle on a short pass and the sophomore turns on the jets from there taking it 73 yards for the touchdown