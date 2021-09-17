Friday Football Fever Week 4 (9-17-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 including video wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Unity, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, St. Teresa, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Rochester and Williamsville.

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Lincoln 22

Mattoon 20, Effingham 14

Mt. Zion 55, Taylorville 14

Big Twelve

Danville at Peoria Richwoods (SAT. 12p.)

Urbana at Central CANCELED

Central Illinois

St. Teresa 68, Meridian 8

Shelbyville 26, Tuscola 21

Clinton at Central A&M CANCELED

Warrensburg-Latham at Sullivan-Okaw Valley CANCELED

Central State Eight

Normal U-High 43, Southeast 21

Rochester 54, Eisenhower 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin 52, Springfield 7

MacArthur at Glenwood (Sat. 12p.)

Jacksonville at Lanphier CANCELED

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview 42, Fisher 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, LeRoy 7

Illini Prairie

Monticello 32, Bloomington Central Catholic 27

St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Illinois Valley Central 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 8

Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 14

Unity 42, Olympia 14

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 20, Cumberland 14

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Tri-County 14

Cerro Gordo-Bement 48, Sangamon Valley 0

Argenta-Oreana at Villa Grove CANCELED

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Pittsfield 0

Athens 47, PORTA 12

Riverton 48, Pleasant Plains 6

North Mac 40, New Berlin 6

Williamsville 46, Auburn 14

South Central

Pana 49, Staunton 7

Non-Conference

Kankakee 40, Centennial 0

Collinsville 49, Charleston 14

Oakwood 30. Dwight 22

Hoopeston Area 28, Watseka 6

Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Clifton Central 24, Westville 13

Iroquois West at Salt Fork (Sat. 12p)

Decatur LSA at Polo (Sat. 1p.)

Momence at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (SAT 1:30p.)

8-Man Football (South)

St. Thomas More 70, Galva 8

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 34, Milford-Cissna Park 28

Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8