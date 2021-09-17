Friday Football Fever Week 4 (9-17-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 including video wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Unity, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, St. Teresa, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Rochester and Williamsville.
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Lincoln 22
Mattoon 20, Effingham 14
Mt. Zion 55, Taylorville 14
Big Twelve
Danville at Peoria Richwoods (SAT. 12p.)
Urbana at Central CANCELED
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 68, Meridian 8
Shelbyville 26, Tuscola 21
Clinton at Central A&M CANCELED
Warrensburg-Latham at Sullivan-Okaw Valley CANCELED
Central State Eight
Normal U-High 43, Southeast 21
Rochester 54, Eisenhower 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin 52, Springfield 7
MacArthur at Glenwood (Sat. 12p.)
Jacksonville at Lanphier CANCELED
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview 42, Fisher 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, LeRoy 7
Illini Prairie
Monticello 32, Bloomington Central Catholic 27
St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Illinois Valley Central 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 8
Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 14
Unity 42, Olympia 14
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 20, Cumberland 14
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Tri-County 14
Cerro Gordo-Bement 48, Sangamon Valley 0
Argenta-Oreana at Villa Grove CANCELED
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Pittsfield 0
Athens 47, PORTA 12
Riverton 48, Pleasant Plains 6
North Mac 40, New Berlin 6
Williamsville 46, Auburn 14
South Central
Pana 49, Staunton 7
Non-Conference
Kankakee 40, Centennial 0
Collinsville 49, Charleston 14
Oakwood 30. Dwight 22
Hoopeston Area 28, Watseka 6
Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Clifton Central 24, Westville 13
Iroquois West at Salt Fork (Sat. 12p)
Decatur LSA at Polo (Sat. 1p.)
Momence at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (SAT 1:30p.)
8-Man Football (South)
St. Thomas More 70, Galva 8
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 34, Milford-Cissna Park 28
Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8