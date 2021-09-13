Friday Football Fever Week 3 Play of the Week nominees

WCIA — The Friday Football Fever Play of the Week is back! We’ve got three nominees from Week 3 of the high school football season. Every week of the regular season, we’ll announce three nominees on Monday, then a winner on Tuesday. To vote for who wins, go to the WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3News, https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3Sports or https://twitter.com/WCIA3sports

Meridian quarterback Drew Hurelbrink airs it out for a long pass and after hitting the defender’s back and bouncing off another guy’s hands, Roy Ralston catches the ball in stride and takes it in for a 90-yard touchdown St. Joseph-Ogden quarterback Evan Ingram finds Griffin Roesch over the middle and it looks like the receiver is going to get hit but he jukes out the defender and runs it in for the score Rochester’s Hank Beatty shows off his athleticism making several guys miss, has one guy to beat, dives to the end zone and hits the pylon with the ball to help the Rockets knock off rival Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Leonard Bowl