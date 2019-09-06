Breaking News
Friday Football Fever Week 2 Scoreboard

WCIA — Schedule and scores from week two of Friday Football Fever.

Apollo 
Charleston at Mattoon 
Lincoln at Effingham 
Mahomet-Seymour at Taylorville 

Big Twelve 
Centennial at Central 
Urbana at Danville 

Central State Eight 
MacArthur at Jacksonville 
Rochester at Normal University 
Lanphier at Eisenhower 
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Glenwood 
Southeast at Springfield  

Heart of Illinois (Large) 
Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley  

Heart of Illinois (Small) 
Fisher at Tremont  

Illini Prairie 
Monticello at Illinois Valley Central 
Pontiac at Unity 
St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul 
Olympia at St. Thomas More  

Lincoln Prairie 
Argenta-Oreana at Cumberland 
Decatur LSA at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 
Oakland at Villa Grove-Heritage 

Little Illini 
Casey-Westfield at Paris  

Sangamo 
Athens at Pleasant Plains 
Auburn at Pittsfield 
New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth 
Riverton at Williamsville 
North Mac at PORTA  

South Central 
Pana at Roxana  

8-Man Football 
Schlarman at Bunker Hill 
Metro-East Lutheran at Judah Christian 
Milford/Cissna Park at Cuba 
Pawnee at Flanagan-Cornell  

Non-Conference 
Salt Fork at Watseka 
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Shelbyville 
Blue Ridge at Oblong 
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area 
Herscher at Clifton Central 
Jacksonville Routt at Greenfield-Northwestern 
South Fork at Meridian 
Momence at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 
Mt. Zion at Dunlap 
Nokomis at Central A&M 
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Newton 
Tuscola at Arcola 
Warrensburg-Latham at Oakwood 
Westville at South Beloit (Sat.) 

