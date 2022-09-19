WCIA — Vote for the best play from Week 3 of the high school football season:

1) St. Joseph-Ogden’s Logan Smith and Ty Pence. The quarterback and wide receiver connected for three touchdown passes in Friday night’s win over Illinois Valley Central, including one through multiple defenders for the score.

2) Salt Fork’s forced fumble and recovery. Derrek Richards was at the right place at the right time, catching the turnover and taking it 80+ yards for the touchdown the other way in the Storm’s three-point loss at Iroquois West.

3) Oakwood quarterback Dalton Hobick elects to keep the ball, plows through multiple defenders and finds the end zone, helping the Comets beat Dwight.

To cast your vote, head to our WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages. The winner will be announced Tuesday during the 6 p.m. newscast.