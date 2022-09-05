WCIA — VOTE for the best play from week 2 of the high school football season:

1) Centennial special teams come up big in a blowout win over Peoria Manual, Jacai Merriweather blocks a punt, Kodiac Pruitt scoops it up and scores for the touchdown

2) Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore Robert Boyd-Meents gets the swing pass, has the patience to wait for his blockers to get in position and hits the hole on his way for the long score, one of three first half touchdowns

3) Unity senior Will Cowan gets the reverse handoff, shakes a defender in the backfield, then nearly takes another defender’s helmet off, before bowling ball another player into the end zone in the Rockets’ blowout win at rival St. Joseph-Ogden

To cast your vote, head to our WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages, linked here:

We’ll announce the winner Tuesday night at 6/10 on WCIA 3.