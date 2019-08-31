Friday Football Fever Part II: 8-30-19

WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from Part II of Friday Football Fever in Week 1.
8-Man Football
Polo 54, Schlarman 14
Milford 64, Lake Forest Academy 32
Big Twelve
Bloomington 36, Danville 0
Peoria 96, Centennial 14
Central State Eight
Springfield 43, MacArthur 20
Jacksonville 59, Eisenhower 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 59, Normal University 21
Rochester 55, Southeast 25
Glenwood at Lanphier, SAT, 7 p.m.
Illini Prairie
St. Joseph-Ogden 36, St. Thomas More 8
Illinois Valley Central 21, Unity 20
Monticello 42, Olympia 32
Prairie Central 42, Rantoul 20
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 43, Argenta-Oreana 6
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Tri-County 13
Cerro Gordo-Bement 15, Sangamon Valley 12
Little Illini
Paris 13, Newton 12
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 26, North Mac 18
Auburn 35, New Berlin 6
Pittsfield 67, Riverton 28
PORTA 19, Pleasant Plains 18
Williamsville 27, Athens 12
South Central
Pana at Staunton, PPD to SAT. 6p.
Non-Conference
Breese Mater Dei 28, Effingham 17 PPD to SAT., 1 p.m.
Mattoon at Troy Triad, PPD., SAT. 2 p.m.
Mt. Zion at Highland, PPD., SAT., 7 p.m.
Limestone 14, Lincoln 0
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 71, Iroquois West 3
Metamora 43, Central 16
Charleston 35, Macomb 25
Clifton Central 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
Clinton 50, South Fork 14
St. Teresa 41, Tri-Valley 6
Fisher 57, Hoopeston Area 0
Meridian 60, Oblong 8
Marion 34, Mahomet-Seymour 13
Blue Ridge 28, Martinsville 6
Central A&M 41, Westville 6
Taylorville 28, Mt. Vernon 24
Nokomis 31, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 24
Watseka 28, Oakwood 21
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
Warrensburg-Latham 21, Robinson 20 OT
Tuscola 55, Villa Grove-Heritage 14
West Chicago Wheaton Academy 42, Urbana 6
Shelbyville at Seneca (Sat.)
South Beloit at Salt Fork (Sat.)