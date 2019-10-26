Friday Football Fever OT Week 9 (10-25-19)

WCIA — Highlights, interviews, analysis and all the scores from Friday Football Fever OT Week 9. Bret Beherns and Craig Choate break down all the action in this extended web extra video.
Big Twelve
Bloomington 54, Centennial 6
Central at Peoria Manual, SATURDAY
Danville 49, Peoria Notre Dame 42
Normal West 63, Urbana 0
Central Illinois
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 6
St. Teresa 61. Shelbyville 21
Central A&M 55, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 14
Tuscola 50, Meridian 18
Central State Eight
Normal U-High 34, Eisenhower 26
Glenwood 56, Rochester 26
Springfield 50, Jacksonville 24
Lanphier at Southeast (Sat.)
Sacred Heart-Griffin 39, MacArthur 8
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher 55, LeRoy 36
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 52, St. Thomas More 20
Pontiac 22, Rantoul 6
Monticello 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 6
Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 7
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana 63, Blue Ridge 14
Cumberland 47, Sangamon Valley 7
Tri-County 44, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 23, Villa Grove-Heritage 6
Arcola 57, Decatur LSA 26
Little Illini
Paris 53, Flora 14
Sangamo
Athens 42, New Berlin 32
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Auburn 14
Williamsville 51, PORTA 15
Pleasant Plains 55, Pittsfield 20
North Mac 55, Riverton 0
Sangamon Valley
Watseka 48, Iroquois West 7
Clifton Central 45, Momence 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41, Dwight 21
South Central
Pana 61, Hillsboro 14
Vermilion Valley
Oakwood 33, Salt Fork 14
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville (SAT.)
Non-Conference
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 28, Seneca 0
Effingham 42, Freeburg 14
Highland 42, Charleston 14
Lincoln 41, Macomb 7
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Peoria Richwoods 17
Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 6
Mt. Zion 29, Troy Triad 10
Hoopeston Area at Harvard (Sat. 12 p.m.)
8-Man Football
Milford-Cissna Park 72, River Ridge 44