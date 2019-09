EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WCIA) -- Will UConn be the place Illinois ends the streak? The Illini haven't won a non-conference road game since 2007, seven straight losses and the majority of those were not even close outcomes. Illinois will look to change that at UConn.

The Huskies are coming off a one-win season, they were one of the worst FBS teams and are just 15-46 the past five years. Combine the fact that UConn barely beat Wagner last week, an FCS program, and Illinois blew out Akron, and there's plenty of optimism, despite what history may say.