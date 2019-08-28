Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show 2019: Part IV

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Milford-Cissna Park won Illinois’ first 8-man state championship last season but the competition will be a lot tougher this season. Marlee Wierda reports on how the Bearcats will look to defend their title with 10 more teams added to the mix. Plus, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin senior Caleb Lahey has a chance to break the IHSA Top 10 career rushing list, we check in with the running back. Also included, breakdowns of the VVC, SVC and CS8, along with a look ahead to the WCIA 3 Tackle Hunger drive this season.