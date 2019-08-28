Breaking News
Former school superintendent resigns from teaching job
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Watch Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show 2019

Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show 2019: Part IV

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Milford-Cissna Park won Illinois’ first 8-man state championship last season but the competition will be a lot tougher this season. Marlee Wierda reports on how the Bearcats will look to defend their title with 10 more teams added to the mix. Plus, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin senior Caleb Lahey has a chance to break the IHSA Top 10 career rushing list, we check in with the running back. Also included, breakdowns of the VVC, SVC and CS8, along with a look ahead to the WCIA 3 Tackle Hunger drive this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER