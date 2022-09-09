WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 3 including video wins from St. Teresa, Tuscola, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Prairie Central, Unity, Monticello, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Arcola, Centennial, Danville and Glenwood.
Apollo
Effingham 31, Charleston 13
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mt. Zion 14
Mattoon 17, Taylorville 14
Big Twelve
Danville 49, Peoria Manual 6
Centennial 45, Peoria Richwoods 20
Central Illinois
Shelbyville 40, Clinton 8
St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 7
Tuscola 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 25
Meridian 35, Warrensburg-Latham 28
Central State Eight
MacArthur 49, Lanphier 6
Glenwood 70, Normal U-High 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Eisenhower 0
Jacksonville 64, Southeast 20
Rochester vs. Springfield (Sat. 1p)
Illini Prairie
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 25 F/OT
Unity 62, Illinois Valley Central 20
Pontiac 50, Rantoul 14
Prairie Central 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 47, Argenta-Oreana 23
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35, Villa Grove 18
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 56, PORTA 8
New Berlin 40, Riverton 6
Auburn 42, Pleasant Plains 24
Athens 22, Olympia 8
Williamsville 42, Pittsfield 0
South Central
Pana 47, Gillespie 0
Non-Conference
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 8
Central 18, Granite City 13
Clifton Central 39, Oakwood 0
El Paso-Gridley 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13
Iroquois West 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7
Monticello 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science, WI 6
Momence 20, Hoopeston Area 16
Harrisburg 35, Paris 7
Westville 34, Dwight 7
Seneca at Salt Fork (Sat. 1p)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Milford-Cissna Park 22, Blue Ridge 8
Polo 46, St. Thomas More 0
Metro-East Lutheran at Schlarman (Sat. 3p)
8-Player Football – South
Decatur LSA at Martinsville (Sat. 1p)