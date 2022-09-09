WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 3 including video wins from St. Teresa, Tuscola, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Prairie Central, Unity, Monticello, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Arcola, Centennial, Danville and Glenwood.

Apollo

Effingham 31, Charleston 13

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mt. Zion 14

Mattoon 17, Taylorville 14

Big Twelve

Danville 49, Peoria Manual 6

Centennial 45, Peoria Richwoods 20

Central Illinois

Shelbyville 40, Clinton 8

St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 7

Tuscola 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 25

Meridian 35, Warrensburg-Latham 28

Central State Eight

MacArthur 49, Lanphier 6

Glenwood 70, Normal U-High 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Eisenhower 0

Jacksonville 64, Southeast 20

Rochester vs. Springfield (Sat. 1p)

Illini Prairie

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 25 F/OT

Unity 62, Illinois Valley Central 20

Pontiac 50, Rantoul 14

Prairie Central 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 47, Argenta-Oreana 23

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35, Villa Grove 18

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 56, PORTA 8

New Berlin 40, Riverton 6

Auburn 42, Pleasant Plains 24

Athens 22, Olympia 8

Williamsville 42, Pittsfield 0

South Central

Pana 47, Gillespie 0

Non-Conference

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 8

Central 18, Granite City 13

Clifton Central 39, Oakwood 0

El Paso-Gridley 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13

Iroquois West 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7

Monticello 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science, WI 6

Momence 20, Hoopeston Area 16

Harrisburg 35, Paris 7

Westville 34, Dwight 7

Seneca at Salt Fork (Sat. 1p)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Milford-Cissna Park 22, Blue Ridge 8

Polo 46, St. Thomas More 0

Metro-East Lutheran at Schlarman (Sat. 3p)

8-Player Football – South

Decatur LSA at Martinsville (Sat. 1p)