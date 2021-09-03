Friday Football Fever (9-3-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from the second week of high school football and Friday Football Fever with video from 13 area games including wins from Unity, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Mahomet-Seymour, Mt. Zion, Centennial, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Central A&M, Warrensburg-Latham, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield.

Apollo

Lincoln 14, Charleston 6

Mahomet-Seymour 37, Effingham 7

Mt. Zion 31, Mattoon 7

Big Twelve

Central 48, Normal West 14

Centennial 13, Danville 6

Urbana at Bloomington CANCELED

Central State Eight

Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 6

Jacksonville 35, Normal U-High 14

Springfield 66, Lanphier 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin 59, Southeast 7

Rochester at Loyola Academy (Sat. 3p.)

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26, Fisher 13

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Rantoul 6

Monticello 29, Illinois Valley Central 6

Unity 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Olympia 8

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield 32, Paris 30

Sangamo

Auburn 21, New Berlin 0

Riverton 31, Pittsfield 21

Williamsville 28, Athens 21

Pleasant Plains at PORTA CANCELED

Maroa-Forsyth at North Mac CANCELED

South Central

Pana at Hillsboro (Sat.)

Non-Conference

Reed-Custer 56, Arcola 34

Clinton 47, Argenta-Oreana 0

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion (IN) 43

Ridgeview 40, Villa Grove 14

St. Teresa 55, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32   F/OT

Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt 8

Meridian 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21

Warrensburg-Latham 49, Sangamon Valley 0

Central A&M 45, Nokomis 14

Shelbyville 66, Oblong 0

Hoopeston Area 26, Seneca 21

Newton 50, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6

Westville 38, Watseka 6

Carlyle, Cerro Gordo-Bement CANCELED

Milford-Cissna Park at Freeport Aquin (Sat.)

Momence at Salt Fork (Sat.)

Tuscola at Cumberland (Sat.)

Chester at Tri-County (Sat.)

8-Man Football (South)

Bushnell-Prairie City 56, Blue Ridge 14

Martinsville 22, Decatur LSA 20

