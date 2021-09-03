Friday Football Fever (9-3-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from the second week of high school football and Friday Football Fever with video from 13 area games including wins from Unity, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Mahomet-Seymour, Mt. Zion, Centennial, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Central A&M, Warrensburg-Latham, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield.
Apollo
Lincoln 14, Charleston 6
Mahomet-Seymour 37, Effingham 7
Mt. Zion 31, Mattoon 7
Big Twelve
Central 48, Normal West 14
Centennial 13, Danville 6
Urbana at Bloomington CANCELED
Central State Eight
Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 6
Jacksonville 35, Normal U-High 14
Springfield 66, Lanphier 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin 59, Southeast 7
Rochester at Loyola Academy (Sat. 3p.)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26, Fisher 13
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Rantoul 6
Monticello 29, Illinois Valley Central 6
Unity 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 8
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Olympia 8
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 32, Paris 30
Sangamo
Auburn 21, New Berlin 0
Riverton 31, Pittsfield 21
Williamsville 28, Athens 21
Pleasant Plains at PORTA CANCELED
Maroa-Forsyth at North Mac CANCELED
South Central
Pana at Hillsboro (Sat.)
Non-Conference
Reed-Custer 56, Arcola 34
Clinton 47, Argenta-Oreana 0
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion (IN) 43
Ridgeview 40, Villa Grove 14
St. Teresa 55, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32 F/OT
Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt 8
Meridian 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 21
Warrensburg-Latham 49, Sangamon Valley 0
Central A&M 45, Nokomis 14
Shelbyville 66, Oblong 0
Hoopeston Area 26, Seneca 21
Newton 50, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6
Westville 38, Watseka 6
Carlyle, Cerro Gordo-Bement CANCELED
Milford-Cissna Park at Freeport Aquin (Sat.)
Momence at Salt Fork (Sat.)
Tuscola at Cumberland (Sat.)
Chester at Tri-County (Sat.)
8-Man Football (South)
Bushnell-Prairie City 56, Blue Ridge 14
Martinsville 22, Decatur LSA 20