Friday Football Fever (9-20-19)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 with 15 games from across Central Illinois.

***Scores in bold have video highlights in the videos in this story***

Apollo
Charleston at Lincoln
Effingham 49, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Mt. Zion 50, Mattoon 7

Big Twelve
Central 32, Urbana 6
Danville at Centennial (SAT, 1 p.m.)

Central Illinois
Meridian at Clinton
Shelbyville at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Tuscola at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at Central A&M

Central State Eight
Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 6
MacArthur at Rochester
Jacksonville 31, Normal University 19
Lanphier at Springfield
Southeast at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Fieldcrest

Illini Prairie
St. Thomas More at Illinois Valley Central
Monticello at Rantoul
St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity

Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement 14
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Arcola
Tri-County 41, Decatur LSA 8
Cumberland 49, Blue Ridge 8
Villa Grove-Heritage 54, Sangamon Valley 14

Little Illini
Red Hill at Paris

Sangamo
Athens at Riverton
Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
PORTA at New Berlin
North Mac 26, Pittsfield 10
Pleasant Plains at Auburn

Sangamon Valley
Dwight at Clifton Central
Iroquois West at Momence
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Seneca 18

South Central
Carlinville at Pana

Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood
Westville at Salt Fork

Non-Conference
Taylorville at Collinsville
Watseka 40, Oblong 0
Madison at Fisher (Sat. 2p.)

8-Man Football
Illinois School for the Deaf at Judah Christian
Milford at Schlarman

