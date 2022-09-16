WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 including video wins from Centennial, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Effingham, St. Teresa, Shelbyville, Central A&M, St. Joseph-Ogden, Cumberland, Iroquois West, Oakwood, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, MacArthur, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Maroa-Forsyth.
Apollo
Effingham 34, Mattoon 0
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Lincoln 14
Mt. Zion 21, Taylorville 6
Big Twelve
Danville 28, Bloomington 14
Centennial 42, Central 6
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 62, Meridian 0
Central A&M 13, Clinton 6
Shelbyville 40, Tuscola 6
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 34, Warrensburg-Latham 7
Central State Eight
Glenwood 42, Southeast 0
MacArthur 33, Eisenhower 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 14
Springfield 32, Normal U-High 13
Rochester 49, Lanphier 0
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29, LeRoy 12
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Monticello 28
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Pontiac 6
St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Illinois Valley Central 14
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 46, Tri-County 14
Sangamon Valley 30, Argenta-Oreana 14
Cumberland 28, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 26
Villa Grove 40, Cerro Gordo-Bement 19
Sangamo
Athens 22, Auburn 14
Pleasant Plains 49, PORTA 22
New Berlin 39, Pittsfield 7
Maroa-Forsyth 77, Riverton 7
South Central
Pana 28, Staunton 3
Non-Conference
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 63, Momence 20
Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20
Collinsville 35, Charleston 14
Oakwood 32, Dwight 27
Seneca 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Unity 44, Paris 6
Hoopeston Area 52, Watseka 12
Clifton Central at Westville (Sat. 1p.)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy-LaMoille 30
Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Thomas More (Sat. 2p.)
Blue Ridge at South Fork (Sat. 6p.)