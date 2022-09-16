WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 including video wins from Centennial, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Effingham, St. Teresa, Shelbyville, Central A&M, St. Joseph-Ogden, Cumberland, Iroquois West, Oakwood, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, MacArthur, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Maroa-Forsyth.

Apollo

Effingham 34, Mattoon 0

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Lincoln 14

Mt. Zion 21, Taylorville 6

Big Twelve

Danville 28, Bloomington 14

Centennial 42, Central 6

Central Illinois

St. Teresa 62, Meridian 0

Central A&M 13, Clinton 6

Shelbyville 40, Tuscola 6

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 34, Warrensburg-Latham 7

Central State Eight

Glenwood 42, Southeast 0

MacArthur 33, Eisenhower 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 14

Springfield 32, Normal U-High 13

Rochester 49, Lanphier 0

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29, LeRoy 12

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Monticello 28

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Pontiac 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Illinois Valley Central 14

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 46, Tri-County 14

Sangamon Valley 30, Argenta-Oreana 14

Cumberland 28, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 26

Villa Grove 40, Cerro Gordo-Bement 19

Sangamo

Athens 22, Auburn 14

Pleasant Plains 49, PORTA 22

New Berlin 39, Pittsfield 7

Maroa-Forsyth 77, Riverton 7

South Central

Pana 28, Staunton 3

Non-Conference

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 63, Momence 20

Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20

Collinsville 35, Charleston 14

Oakwood 32, Dwight 27

Seneca 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Unity 44, Paris 6

Hoopeston Area 52, Watseka 12

Clifton Central at Westville (Sat. 1p.)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy-LaMoille 30

Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Thomas More (Sat. 2p.)

Blue Ridge at South Fork (Sat. 6p.)