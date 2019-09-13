Friday Football Fever 9-13-19

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Week 3 of Friday Football Fever with video from 17 games across the area.

**Games in bold have highlights***

Apollo

Charleston at Mt. Zion

Lincoln at Taylorville

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour

Big Twelve

Danville at Normal West

Normal Community at Urbana

Peoria Notre Dame at Central

Centennial at Peoria Richwoods (Sat. 1p.)

Central Illinois

Clinton at Shelbyville

St. Teresa at Meridian

Central A&M at Tuscola

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State Eight

Eisenhower at Southeast

Normal University at MacArthur

Rochester at Jacksonville

Springfield at Glenwood

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Lanphier

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden

St. Thomas More at Monticello

Rantoul at Olympia

Unity at Prairie Central

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Villa Grove-Heritage

Decatur LSA at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Blue Ridge at Tri-County

Sangamon Valley at Argenta-Oreana

Cumberland at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Little Illini

Paris at Lawrenceville (Sat. 2p.)



Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield

PORTA at Athens

Pleasant Plains at Riverton

North Mac at New Berlin

Williamsville at Auburn

Sangamon Valley

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Iroquois West

Watseka at Momence

South Central

Gillespie at Pana

Vermilion Valley

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork

Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Non-Conference

Clifton Central at Westville

Tri-Valley at Fisher

Effingham at Jerseyville

Oakwood at Oblong-Hutsonville-Palestine

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Heyworth

8-Man Football

Judah Christian at Pawnee

Schlarman at Cuba (Sat. 2p.)

Metro-East Lutheran at Milford-Cissna Park