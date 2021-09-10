Friday Football Fever (9-10-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Week 3 of Friday Football Fever including video wins from Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham, Unity, Monticello, Prairie Central, Rochester, Arcola and Maroa-Forsyth.

Apollo

Effingham 42, Charleston 0

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Mt. Zion 27

Mattoon 12, Taylorville 9

Big Twelve

Normal West 21, Centennial 0

Peoria 58, Danville 36

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana CANCELED

Central Illinois

Warrensburg-Latham 45, Meridian 18

St. Teresa 34, Central A&M 0

Shelbyville 40, Clinton 29

Central State Eight

Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 28

Rochester 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin 41

Eisenhower at Springfield (Sat.)

Normal U-High at Lanphier CANCELED

Southeast at MacArthur CANCELED

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Monticello 46. Olympia 22

Bloomington Central Catholic 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Pontiac 20, Rantoul 14

Unity 49, Illinois Valley Central 21

Lincoln Prairie

Villa Grove 42, Cerro Gordo-Bement 35

Sangamon Valley 38, Argenta-Oreana 14

Arcola 49, Tri-County 13

Cumberland 45, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0

Little Illini

Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6

Sangamo

Athens 41, Pleasant Plains 7

Pittsfield 31, Auburn 24

Maroa-Forsyth 64, New Berlin 7

Williamsville 57, Riverton 7

North Mac at PORTA CANCELED

South Central

Pana 44, Gillespie 13

Non-Conference

Parke Heritage (IN) 36, Tuscola 28

Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28

Edwardsville 48, Central 0

Clifton Central 26, Oakwood 8

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, El Paso-Gridley 0

Fisher 51, Fieldcrest 40

Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Momence 30, Hoopeston Area 14

Jerseyville 32, Lincoln 16

Watseka at Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (Sat.) CANCELED

Oblong at Westville (Sat.)

8-Man Football (South)

St. Thomas More 56, Blue Ridge 0

Decatur LSA at Pawnee (Sat.)

Martinsville at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)