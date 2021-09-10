Friday Football Fever (9-10-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Week 3 of Friday Football Fever including video wins from Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham, Unity, Monticello, Prairie Central, Rochester, Arcola and Maroa-Forsyth.
Apollo
Effingham 42, Charleston 0
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Mt. Zion 27
Mattoon 12, Taylorville 9
Big Twelve
Normal West 21, Centennial 0
Peoria 58, Danville 36
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana CANCELED
Central Illinois
Warrensburg-Latham 45, Meridian 18
St. Teresa 34, Central A&M 0
Shelbyville 40, Clinton 29
Central State Eight
Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 28
Rochester 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin 41
Eisenhower at Springfield (Sat.)
Normal U-High at Lanphier CANCELED
Southeast at MacArthur CANCELED
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Monticello 46. Olympia 22
Bloomington Central Catholic 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
Pontiac 20, Rantoul 14
Unity 49, Illinois Valley Central 21
Lincoln Prairie
Villa Grove 42, Cerro Gordo-Bement 35
Sangamon Valley 38, Argenta-Oreana 14
Arcola 49, Tri-County 13
Cumberland 45, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
Little Illini
Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6
Sangamo
Athens 41, Pleasant Plains 7
Pittsfield 31, Auburn 24
Maroa-Forsyth 64, New Berlin 7
Williamsville 57, Riverton 7
North Mac at PORTA CANCELED
South Central
Pana 44, Gillespie 13
Non-Conference
Parke Heritage (IN) 36, Tuscola 28
Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28
Edwardsville 48, Central 0
Clifton Central 26, Oakwood 8
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, El Paso-Gridley 0
Fisher 51, Fieldcrest 40
Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Momence 30, Hoopeston Area 14
Jerseyville 32, Lincoln 16
Watseka at Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (Sat.) CANCELED
Oblong at Westville (Sat.)
8-Man Football (South)
St. Thomas More 56, Blue Ridge 0
Decatur LSA at Pawnee (Sat.)
Martinsville at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)