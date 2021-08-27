Friday Football Fever (8-27-21)

WCIA — High school football is back in the fall in Illinois for the first time since November 2019 and with it the return of Friday Football Fever. The WCIA 3 sports team covers 14 games from across the viewing area including wins from Monticello, Tuscola, St. Teresa, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Unity, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial, Danville, Villa Grove, Maroa-Forsyth, Springfield, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester.
Big Twelve
Centennial 65, Urbana 0
Danville 49, Central 7
Central State Eight
Southeast 19, Eisenhower 14
MacArthur 50, Normal U-High 9
Rochester 56, Jacksonville 21
Springfield 39, Glenwood 36
Sacred Heart-Griffin 61, Lanphier 7
Illini Prairie
Unity 41, Prairie Central 28
Monticello 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 8
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 8
Olympia 28, Rantoul 26 F/OT
Little Illini
Newton 7, Paris 6
Sangamo
Athens 47, New Berlin 22
Maroa-Forsyth 58, Auburn 10
Pleasant Plains 30, Pittsfield 14
PORTA at Williamsville CANCELED
Riverton at North Mac (Sat.)
South Central
Pana 46, Vandalia 26
Vermilion Valley (South)
Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12
Non-Conference
Tri-Valley 43, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
Mt. Zion 47, Limestone 0
Harrisburg 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 35, Clifton Central 0
Lincoln 58, Clinton 6
St. Teresa 42, Effingham 7
Meridian 16, El Paso-Gridley 7
Hiawatha 54, Blue Ridge 6
Momence 45, Oakwood 0
Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston Area 14
Mahomet-Seymour 40, Canton 14
Triad 26, Mattoon 13
Central A&M 41, LeRoy 6
Taylorville 13, Mt. Vernon 0
Nokomis 54, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0
Tri-County 26, Heyworth 18
Cumberland 51, Shelbyville 27
Tremont 48, Sangamon Valley 6
Tuscola 20, Arcola 7
Villa Grove 26, Fisher 14
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 0
Westville 25, Seneca 6
Carlinville at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Sat.)
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm CANCELED
Robinson at Charleston CANCELED
8-Man Football (South)
Decatur LSA at South Fork (Sat.)
Milford-Cissna Park at St. Thomas More (Sat.)