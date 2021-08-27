Friday Football Fever (8-27-21)

WCIA — High school football is back in the fall in Illinois for the first time since November 2019 and with it the return of Friday Football Fever. The WCIA 3 sports team covers 14 games from across the viewing area including wins from Monticello, Tuscola, St. Teresa, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Unity, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial, Danville, Villa Grove, Maroa-Forsyth, Springfield, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester.

Big Twelve

Centennial 65, Urbana 0

Danville 49, Central 7

Central State Eight

Southeast 19, Eisenhower 14

MacArthur 50, Normal U-High 9

Rochester 56, Jacksonville 21

Springfield 39, Glenwood 36

Sacred Heart-Griffin 61, Lanphier 7

Illini Prairie

Unity 41, Prairie Central 28

Monticello 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 8

Olympia 28, Rantoul 26 F/OT

Little Illini

Newton 7, Paris 6

Sangamo

Athens 47, New Berlin 22

Maroa-Forsyth 58, Auburn 10

Pleasant Plains 30, Pittsfield 14

PORTA at Williamsville CANCELED

Riverton at North Mac (Sat.)

South Central

Pana 46, Vandalia 26

Vermilion Valley (South)

Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12

Non-Conference

Tri-Valley 43, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0

Mt. Zion 47, Limestone 0

Harrisburg 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 35, Clifton Central 0

Lincoln 58, Clinton 6

St. Teresa 42, Effingham 7

Meridian 16, El Paso-Gridley 7

Hiawatha 54, Blue Ridge 6

Momence 45, Oakwood 0

Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston Area 14

Mahomet-Seymour 40, Canton 14

Triad 26, Mattoon 13

Central A&M 41, LeRoy 6

Taylorville 13, Mt. Vernon 0

Nokomis 54, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0

Tri-County 26, Heyworth 18

Cumberland 51, Shelbyville 27

Tremont 48, Sangamon Valley 6

Tuscola 20, Arcola 7

Villa Grove 26, Fisher 14

Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 0

Westville 25, Seneca 6

Carlinville at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Sat.)

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm CANCELED

Robinson at Charleston CANCELED

8-Man Football (South)

Decatur LSA at South Fork (Sat.)

Milford-Cissna Park at St. Thomas More (Sat.)