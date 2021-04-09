Friday Football Fever (4-9-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 including wins from Unity, Mahomet-Seymour, Oakwood, Tuscola, St. Teresa, Central A&M, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Glenwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Fisher.
8-Man Football
Milford-Cissna Park vs. Martinsville (Sat. 3p)
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Charleston 3
Big Twelve
No. 7 Normal Community 31 vs. No. 2 Danville 14
Manual vs. Central (Mon.)
Central Illinois
Clinton 28, Meridian 26
St. Teresa 69, Shelbyville 13
Central A&M 48, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6
Tuscola 19, Warrensburg-Latham 16
Central State Eight
Glenwood 35, MacArthur 7
Sacred Heart-Griffin 52, Rochester 33
Springfield 54, Southeast 14
Lanphier 33, Normal U-High 20
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher 49, Ridgeview 14
Illini Prairie
Unity 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 16
Olympia 47, Rantoul 0
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement 30
Arcola 28, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10
Cumberland 49, Tri-County 0
Little Illini
Paris 20, Robinson 13
Sangamo
Athens 47, PORTA 7
Williamsville 65, Auburn 12
Maroa-Forsyth 56, North Mac 44
Pittsfield 39, New Berlin 36
Pleasant Plains 49, Riverton 6
Sangamon Valley
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31, Dwight 28
Clifton Central vs. Walther Christian (Sat. 1p.)
Watseka vs. Iroquois West (Sat. 1p.)
South Central
Vandalia 24, Pana 13
Vermilion Valley
Oakwood 28, Salt Fork 22
Westville vs. Hoopeston Area-Armstrong (Sat. 1p.)
Non-Conference
Mt. Zion 65, Lincoln 6
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 49, Havana 22
Mattoon vs. Monticello (Sat. 2p.)