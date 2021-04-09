Friday Football Fever (4-9-21)

WCIA -- Trent Frazier is turning pro. The Illinois senior guard announced on Friday afternoon he's entering his name in the NBA Draft and hiring an agent. After initially tweeting his time was over, he later clarified that he will be hiring an NCAA approved agent, leaving the door open for a potential return. Frazier can use an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA passed a blanked COVID-19 waiver.

"To my teammates, my brothers, and all of Illini Nation, I want to say thank you for being part of this special journey," Frazier said in a post on social media. "We have created memories that will last forever. You guys took me in and helped me grow into the person I am today. The support you guys have given me has been overwhelming. You have made these 4 years incredible and so special. I will be an Illini forever!"