Friday Football Fever (4-23-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from the final Friday Football Fever in this unique COVID-19 unique season with wins from Effingham, Central A&M, St. Teresa, Unity, Cumberland, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Williamsville, Decatur LSA-Mt. Pulaski, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Mahomet-Seymour, Mt. Zion and MacArthur.
FOOTBALL
Apollo
Effingham 43, Lincoln 6
Mahomet-Seymour 56, Taylorville 0
Big Twelve
Central vs. Centennial (Sat. 10a.)
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 60, Meridian 17
Central A&M 49, Clinton 0
Tuscola 56, Shelbyville 19
Warrensburg-Latham 41, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 27
Central State Eight
Rochester 60, Glenwood 14
Jacksonville 42, Normal U-High 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 83, Springfield 12
Southeast vs. Lanphier (Sat. 1p.)
Illini Prairie
Unity 42, Rantoul 0
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Monticello (Sat. 2p.)
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 26, Villa Grove-Heritage 21
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Argenta-Oreana 6
Cumberland 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
Little Illini
Paris 56, Red Hill 0
Sangamo
Williamsville 61, Athens 8
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Auburn 3
New Berlin 52, PORTA 47
Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield 16
Sangamon Valley
Clifton Central 42, Watseka 35
Seneca vs. Iroquois West (Sat. 11a)
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 41, Salt Fork 0
Oakwood 60, Hoopeston Area-Armstrong 54
Non-Conference
MacArthur 42, Peoria Manual 0
Charleston 27, Mattoon 7
Mt. Zion 63, Illinois Valley Central 23
8-Man Football
Decatur Lutheran 76, Milford-Cissna Park 58
Schlarman vs. St. Thomas More (Sat. 1p.)