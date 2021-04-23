Friday Football Fever (4-23-21)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Mike Poeta was formally introduced as just the third head coach of Illinois wrestling since 1992 during a ceremony on Thursday. Poeta was promoted from assistant coach to leader of the program after Jim Heffernan retired earlier this month. Mark Johnson was the only other coach in the last 29 years for the Illini.

"I've been driving into work like, 'How am I even in this position, I can't believe how lucky I am,'" Poeta said during a Zoom press conference. "Back 17 years ago when Mark Johnson and Heff brought me in, this would have been a dream but I did not know this would be a reality."