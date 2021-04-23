Friday Football Fever (4-23-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from the final Friday Football Fever in this unique COVID-19 unique season with wins from Effingham, Central A&M, St. Teresa, Unity, Cumberland, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Williamsville, Decatur LSA-Mt. Pulaski, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Mahomet-Seymour, Mt. Zion and MacArthur.

FOOTBALL

Apollo

Effingham 43, Lincoln 6

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Taylorville 0

Big Twelve

Central vs. Centennial (Sat. 10a.)

Central Illinois

St. Teresa 60, Meridian 17

Central A&M 49, Clinton 0

Tuscola 56, Shelbyville 19

Warrensburg-Latham 41, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 27

Central State Eight

Rochester 60, Glenwood 14

Jacksonville 42, Normal U-High 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 83, Springfield 12

Southeast vs. Lanphier (Sat. 1p.)

Illini Prairie

Unity 42, Rantoul 0

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Monticello (Sat. 2p.)

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 26, Villa Grove-Heritage 21

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Argenta-Oreana 6

Cumberland 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6

Little Illini

Paris 56, Red Hill 0

Sangamo

Williamsville 61, Athens 8

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Auburn 3

New Berlin 52, PORTA 47

Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield 16

Sangamon Valley

Clifton Central 42, Watseka 35

Seneca vs. Iroquois West (Sat. 11a)

Vermilion Valley

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 41, Salt Fork 0

Oakwood 60, Hoopeston Area-Armstrong 54

Non-Conference

MacArthur 42, Peoria Manual 0

Charleston 27, Mattoon 7

Mt. Zion 63, Illinois Valley Central 23

8-Man Football

Decatur Lutheran 76, Milford-Cissna Park 58

Schlarman vs. St. Thomas More (Sat. 1p.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

