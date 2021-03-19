Friday Football Fever (03/19/21)

(WCIA) — Friday Football Fever is back! After more than a year, the Friday night lights were back on in Illinois as area high school football teams started their seasons. Watch highlights from around the viewing area including wins from Mt. Zion, Effingham, St. Teresa, Monticello, Rochester, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Olympia, and Southeast. Plus, more action from Indianapolis as Illinois opens the NCAA Tournament with a dominant win over Drexel.
More local scores below:
Olympia 19, Argenta-Oreana 0
Riverton 12, Athens 62
Lincoln 0, Charleston 54
Iroquois West 0, Clifton Central 42
St. Teresa 56, Clinton 0
ALAH 16, Cumberland 21
Effingham 21, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Bloomington Central Catholic 7, Monticello 20
Mattoon 7, Mt. Zion 21
Pleasant Plains 0, North Mac 60
Jacksonville 14, Rochester 39
MacArthur 35, Southeast 14
Meridian 42, Sullivan Okaw-Valley 28
Pontiac 0, Taylorville 40
Cerro Gordo-Bement 33, Villa Grove-Heritage 14