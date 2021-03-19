Friday Football Fever (03/19/21)

(WCIA) -- On top of the excitement of winning their first NCAA Tournament game in eight years, Illinois picked up their first commit in the Class of 2022 Reggie Bass.

Bass is from Muncie, Ind. by way of Chattanooga, Tenn. and had offers from Florida, Texas Tech, Providence, and more. The 6'5" guard is ranked as a three star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.