Freshman trio add depth and scoring

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball secured a Braggin’ Rights win over Missouri 58-51, a performance led by freshman forward Kennedi Myles. The Illini now have a 9-2 record heading into Big Ten play.

Myles earned her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds against the tigers, as one of the three Illini freshman to play a big role this season. Jada Peebles is fourth on the team in scoring, with a season-high 18 points against Austin Peay earlier this season. Jeanae Terry is also averaging 5 points coming off the bench, playing some sizable minutes this season. Head coach Nancy Fahey says the freshman trio is adding some much-needed depth to the Illini roster.

“I think when we went out recruiting, we wanted to get some more balance, we wanted kids that could score, and more importantly kids that wanted the ball,” says Fahey. “Now sometimes you have to create action, and make them defend stuff, and free people up. That’s the kind of kids that we’re bringing in, we think it’s a good blend with the kids that we’re having here, and in the past you were able to stop two of our kids, you got to stop our team, and that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

Myles was a Big Ten Freshman of the Week nominee, after averaging 15.5 points and 16.0 rebounds in two games last week. Myles broke Illinois’ 43-year freshman record for rebounds in a game Sunday earning 20 against Evansville.

The Illini return to the State Farm Center on Saturday, December 26th at 2 P.M. CT when they face Northwestern to start Big Ten play.