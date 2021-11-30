Frazier’s return from injury sparks Illinois to win over Notre Dame: “My guys needed me”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Trent Frazier was determined to make it back on the court for Monday night’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Notre Dame, even if it meant playing through the pain. The Illini super-senior didn’t start but ended up playing 32 minutes in the 10-point win over the Irish, sparking an Illinois team in desperate need of some stability and health.

“It’s probably one of the five to ten best wins I’ve been a part of,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “The trials and tribulations and unknown and all of that. Joey Biggs asked me before the game who I was starting before the game at the 44 minute mark and I said, ‘I don’t know.'”

“My guys needed me, they trusted me and I wanted to go out there and give my all and do whatever I could do to help my team win,” Frazier said about his performance.

Frazier went down in last Tuesday night’s game against Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic. He had to be helped off the court with a knee injury and did not return, ultimately leading to his absence in Friday’s game against UT Rio Grande Valley. Frazier said he didn’t do any basketball activity leading up to his time on the court Monday, with very limited work in the pregame shootaround Monday. His constant therapy and treatment paid off though, with Frazier scoring seven points, dishing six assists and grabbing three rebounds. More importantly than any stat, he led the team as the point man of attack on both ends of the ball.



“Whenever Trent suits up I know it’s going to be a good day because he guards his butt off, he’s a terrific leader and when I saw him today I was excited, it gave me an extra boost, like my dawg is back man, he’s vibing with us,” Cockburn said.

Frazier was one of several Illini who were questionable coming into the game against Notre Dame. Andre Curbelo did not suit up for the second straight game after limited minutes in Kansas City. The sophomore point guard has only played in four games this season, averaging just 22 minutes per contest. Jacob Grandison missed last Friday’s game with sickness but returned on Monday and played 18 minutes, scoring 10 points. Austin Hutcherson was not even at the game on Monday, while Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk warmed up and was in uniform but did not see the court.

Illinois opens up Big Ten play on Friday hosting Rutgers for a 6 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.