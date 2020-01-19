Frazier scores 1,000 career points, leads Illini to 75-71 victory over Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 24 Illinois defeated Northwestern at the State Farm Center on Saturday afternoon, in a 75-71 victory. The Illini are now 13-5 on the season, and are building momentum on a 4-game win streak over Big Ten opponents.

Trent Frazier led the Illini with 16 points, while scoring his 1,000th career point. Frazier is the 50th Illini to achieve the 1,000-point milestone.

Ayo Dosunmu added in 15 points for the Illini, with Kofi Cockburn scoring 12 points and 7 rebounds. Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 13, while overall the Illini offense shot 50% from the field.

The Illini will return to action against Purdue on Tuesday December, 28th. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at West Lafayette.