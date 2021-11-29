Frazier returns, Cockburn leads all scorers with 28 and Illinois beats Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Trent Frazier returned to the court after missing a game with a knee injury, Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Illinois beat Notre Dame 82-72 Monday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at State Farm Center.

Frazier’s status was uncertain heading into the game against the Irish (3-3), after the senior went down in Kansas City last Tuesday in the Hall of Fame Classic. The senior didn’t start but ended up playing 32 minutes scoring seven points and dishing six assists, running the point for the Illini (5-2) who were once again without starting lead guard Andre Curbelo.

Brad Underwood Post game Press Conference: Notre Dame https://t.co/cLQgA5zVoc — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) November 30, 2021

Jacob Grandison also returned to the court for Illinois after sitting out Friday’s game against UTRGV with an illness. The senior wing put up nine points, four rebounds and four assists. The 3-pointer was especially good for the Orange and Blue, with the team making more than 50 percent of its first half shots from beyond the arc.

#Illini Underwood: “Da’Monte Williams is the adhesive holding us together, he is tougher than hell.” Says Williams was throwing up at halftime, and continued to play through it. — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) November 30, 2021

Illinois has three days off before opening up Big Ten play in its early two season slate, hosting Rutgers Friday at 6 p.m. before going to Iowa on Monday.