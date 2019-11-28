Frazier plays big role on defense

(WCIA) — Junior guard Trent Frazier is off to a slow start offensively. In the first five games of the season he averaged less than 10 points per game, while scoring just one field goal in their game against Hampton. Frazier, however, has been taking charge on the defensive side.

“I know I can score the basketball,” says Frazier. “I try to come out here and bring that energy on the defensive end, and try to create kills, and do whatever it takes to help this team win.”

“Couple nights ago he has one shot attempt in the first half, and literally was unbelievable on the defensive end,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “So it’s really great to see how his career is evolving.”

Frazier is still working to get back on track offensively. He earned a season-high 17 points against Lindenwood on Tuesday night.

The Illini will be back in action on Monday, December 2nd at 6:00 p.m. CT when they host Miami at the State Farm Center for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.