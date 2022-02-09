WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Jaden Ivey showed why he’s a lottery pick Tuesday night, and by the looks of it, likely a Top 10 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Ivey scored 22 of his game high 26 points in the second half, leading No. 3 Purdue to an 84-68 win over No. 13 Illinois in front of a sold out Mackey Arena crowd.

After scoring 4 points in the 1st half, Jaden Ivey put up 22 in the 2nd for a game high 26 on 10-of-17 shooting



“One thing Matt’s (Painter) done of late is he’s just quit screwing around,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Just give the ball to Ivey and get the hell out of the way and screw all the rest of the guys and all the post ups and everything else. That’s what they look like, for anybody that doesn’t know what a pro looks like, that’s what they look like. You know we played Arizona and he’s a different level athletically than anybody we’ve seen in a long time, might be as athletic as anybody who’s been in the league in my time here.”

The Illini (17-6, 10-3 B1G) got a big first half out of Alfonso Plummer, with the senior scoring 14 points in the opening 20 minutes, but the Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3) held him scoreless in the second half. Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 18 points and seven rebounds. Trent Frazier was limited scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting, missing all four 3s he attempted. The senior guard went down in the second half after his knee collided with Ivey. Frazier laid on the floor in pain for several minutes before getting helped off the court. He returned to the game though, in an attempt to show his team how to fight through adversity.

“Just trying to be out there with my teammates,” Frazier said. “I know it’s a tough game tonight but I at least try to show a little toughness, when things aren’t going our way, I think that’s what the last media (timeout) was about. We’re down a lot but just continue to fight until the end, that’s what we’re about, so that’s what I wanted to prove. Prove a message to the guys to let them know we’re good.”

Frazier said he will be “fine” for Sunday’s game against Northwestern at 1 p.m. at State Farm Center.