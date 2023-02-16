SHELBYVILLE (WCIA) — Will Fox is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Shelbyville wrestler won the class 1A Carterville sectional title at 160 pounds with a 5-2 decision in the championship bout, beating the same guy he lost to in the regional final.

The senior got revenge and a sendoff at the high school on Wednesday before making the trip to Champaign for the state meet in his first appearance at State Farm Center.

“I lost to him two close matches at the beginning of the year and then to finally go out there and figure him out and beat him it felt pretty cool,” Fox said. “That was my first tournament in high school I’ve ever one, like an IHSA one so to win a big tournament like that was pretty cool and it was definitely worth the hard work that’s for sure.”

Fox is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//