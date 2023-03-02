INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WCIA) — Four former Illinois football players are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine. It’s the second most invites for the Illini in program history and they’re a confident group.

All roads lead to Indy for NFL Draft hopefuls and for Chase and Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Devin Witherspoon, this is the biggest job interview of their lives. The four former Illini are spending the week working out, talking and testing in front of NFL coaches and executives and all four say they’re confident about their ability to make a difference at the next level.

“I’m a confident, versatile player,” Former Illini Sydney Brown said. “I trust my instincts, kind of risk take without regret. I live by this thing: I think therefore I miss so I don’t think I just go.”

“My versatility man, I feel like that’s the edge for me,” Former Illini Quan Martin said. “I feel like the most versatile DB in this draft so I feel like just being able to play every position on the back end is going to give me the edge.”

Witherspoon got the most attention with media on Thursday. The cornerback is the highest projected Illini, he should become the program’s first first round draft pick since 2012. Most projections have him as a Top 10 overall pick, that would put him in elite company, it hasn’t happened at Illinois since 1996 when Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice went 2-3.

“I try not to focus on things like that but every now and then I see it cause my mom will send it to me. It’s still just an unreal moment so I’m just very proud of myself,” Witherspoon said. “Still got a lot of things I want to do but very happy with the things that I did.”

The NFL Draft kicks off eight weeks from tonight in Kansas City. Witherspoon should get an invite to the event, marking the third straight year an Illini defensive back gets selected. Chase Brown speaks with the media on Saturday, more coverage from Indy then.