MAHOMET (WCIA) — Four golfers with Central Illinois ties will tee it up at the US Open this week in Boston. Current Illini Adrien Dumont De Chassart joins former Illinois All-Americans Thomas Pieters and Nick Hardy in the field. Hardy was officially added as an alternate Saturday. Mahomet resident Luke Gannon qualified as well.

“We’re chatting with the newest US Open qualifier here, Luke Gannon,” Bret Beherns said. “From Wichita to Mahomet and now to Brookline, how do sum up what this has been to get to this point Luke?”

“Um pretty crazy week but it’s been great,” Luke Gannon said. “Didn’t really expect that happening last Monday but in this game you never know when your game can turn around?”

“And what was key for that to go out and shoot the number that you did, 68-68 to get yourself a spot and what did that mean to you to now be in the US Open, to have that piece of paper,” Beherns said.

“Thankfully I had a sponsor invite to the Korn Ferry the same week so I kind of just went there without any pressure, it was a win-win situation and I think that took the pressure off and I just really liked the course and played all right,” Gannon said.

“And now you head to the US Open, have you even wrapped yourself around that as you get set to leave,” Beherns said.

“Kind of but not really. It’s going to be crazy, the biggest tournament I’ve played in so it will be a lot of fun,” Gannon said.

“What’s your expectation going in,” Beherns said. “How do you handle that mentally?”

“You definitely want to enjoy the stage but you’ve also got to take advantage of the opportunity so have some fun but also try and make your career go in the right direction you want it to,” Gannon said. “It’s a grind on the mini tours and Canadian tour. You don’t always get these opportunities so to get to the big stage, try to take advantage so you don’t have to go back.”

“What would this mean to you, even just to make the cut,” Beherns said.

“That’d be huge, just to make the cut would be great for future events and sponsor invites and all that,” Gannon said.