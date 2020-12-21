Fouling out: Illinois comes up short on the road, Rutgers extends undefeated streak

(WCIA) — Illinois has the led the game for more than 26 minutes, but they struggled to find stops when they needed it most. Rutgers extended their undefeated streak, beating Illinois 91-88 at the RAC in a Top-20 matchup.

"Oh, no! The rim is under attack!"



Kofi Cockburn throws it down, and No. 13 @IlliniMBB leads at No.. 19 Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/OTdieMLcMg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 20, 2020

Fouling was the biggest issue for the Illini against Rutgers, committing 28 personal fouls. Da’Monte Williams, Andre Curbelo, and Trent Frazier all fouled out of the game, allowing Rutgers to score 25 points at the line. Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, leading them to the win. The Scarlet The Illini struggled to rebound on both ends of the court, the Knights grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, compared to Illinois’ 10.

The #Illini fell short today at the RAC, losing 91-88 to Rutgers. They committed 28 personal fouls, with 17 of them in the second half.



Brad Underwood said they "got taken out behind the woodshed and whooped" today. pic.twitter.com/00boEzCjLP — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) December 20, 2020

Kofi earned his fifth double-double, with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu led the team with 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, making it his third double-double of the season. Three-point shooting shouldn’t be overlooked, either. The Illini were 60% from behind the arc, with Williams going 4-4.

The Illini plays at Penn State next for a 5:30 CT tip-off on Big Ten Network.