Fouling out: Illinois comes up short on the road, Rutgers extends undefeated streak

(WCIA) — Illinois has the led the game for more than 26 minutes, but they struggled to find stops when they needed it most. Rutgers extended their undefeated streak, beating Illinois 91-88 at the RAC in a Top-20 matchup.
Fouling was the biggest issue for the Illini against Rutgers, committing 28 personal fouls. Da’Monte Williams, Andre Curbelo, and Trent Frazier all fouled out of the game, allowing Rutgers to score 25 points at the line. Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, leading them to the win. The Scarlet The Illini struggled to rebound on both ends of the court, the Knights grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, compared to Illinois’ 10.
Kofi earned his fifth double-double, with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu led the team with 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, making it his third double-double of the season. Three-point shooting shouldn’t be overlooked, either. The Illini were 60% from behind the arc, with Williams going 4-4.
The Illini plays at Penn State next for a 5:30 CT tip-off on Big Ten Network.