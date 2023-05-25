FORSYTH (WCIA) — Evan Foster is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Maroa-Forsyth senior threw a seven inning perfect game in the Trojans’ 3-0 regional title win. Foster struck out 11, throwing 84 pitches in the victory, along with hitting a double and triple, scoring two out of his team’s three runs. Next month, Foster will head to the Naval Academy, where he will try to walk-on to the baseball team, with dreams of becoming a pilot.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, not just for baseball but academically and being able to serve my country,” Foster said. “If I were able to make the team at Navy, that would be a bonus.”

