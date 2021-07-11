Former Uni-High swimmer Ema Rajic will represent Croatia at Olympic Games

(WCIA) — WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda chats 1-on-1 with future Olympian and former Uni-High swimmer Ema Rajic. The current Cal swimmer will represent Croatia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, after coming off a standout junior season with the California Bears. Rajic set multiple school records on the way to a Pac-12 Championship, and will compete in her first Olympic event on Friday July 30th. Rajic has qualified in the 50-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter breaststroke, and holds the Croatian record in both of those events.