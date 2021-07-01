Former Uni High standout, Cal swimmer Ema Rajic qualifies for Olympics

WCIA — Former Uni High standout and current Cal swimmer Ema Rajic is an Olympian. The Bears incoming senior will compete for Croatia in Tokyo after qualifying in two events on Thursday. Rajic will swim both the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke on the world’s biggest stage.

Here’s our story from last year as Rajic tried to qualify for Tokyo:

Both of Rajic’s parents are from Croatia, giving her the opportunity to represent the small European country. Ema owns several Cal and Croatian records, becoming a member of the national team in 2019. At Cal, Rajic owns the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, a mark she broke four times during the 2020-21 season and that currently stands at 58.45 seconds. In addition, she ranks second in school history in the 200-yard breast with a best of 2:07.16.