Former Tuscola standout Hunter Woodard anxious to get back on the field with OSU

(WCIA) — This week, three Oklahoma State Football players tested positive for COVID-19, and the incoming freshman were told not to report to campus. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Woodard is still eager to get back to Stillwater, the former Tuscola standout has been working to put himself in a position to play.

“I think I’ve learned how to play smarter football because in high school, to a certain extent, I was able to throw people around a bit and I can’t do that at this level,” says Woodard. “I have to learn to play a bit smarter and really understand what I’m doing at a deeper level.”

This fall, Woodard saw action in seven games, with his playing time coming late in the year. He appeared in each of the last five games of the season, primarily on special teams. Woodard red-shirted his freshman season, but says one of his favorite memories was beating Texas on their home turf.

“That was the first really big win I was a part of and the fans rushed the field and it was a really fun time. That’s when it kind of clicked, like, wow I’m really here.”

At Tuscola, Woodard led the offensive line that scored 1,188 points over his last two seasons.

In 2017, Woodard made an appearance in the 1A State Title game, while leading the warriors to 45 wins during his career.

“Even years after the fact, I think about the state game all the time. Just the fun memories surrounding it and getting there and the playoff games throughout my high school career,” says Woodard. “I mean they’re all just special moments and track and field also. It was a really great experience for me. I mean just the feeling driving through Tuscola, they all flood back when I’m home and I’ll always call it home no matter what.”