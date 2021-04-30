Former STM standout Allie Trame transferring to Illinois State

(WCIA) — Former St. Thomas More volleyball standout, and two-time WCIA Player of the Year Allie Trame is coming home. The middle blocker played for a season at Alabama, but announced she will be transferring to Illinois State next season. The Redbirds have won the Missouri Valley Conference championship three years in a row.

“So excited to announce that I’ll be transferring to Illinois State University to continue my volleyball and academic careers!,” she said via twitter. “So exited to be a part of the Redbird family!”

With the Sabers, Trame was named an AVCA Under Armour All-American in 2019, while helping the Sabres reach the State Tournament in back-to-back years, winning the title in 2017. Trame also set a school record for career blocks. As a freshman with the Crimson Tide, Trame played in four matches and recorded one kill on the season.