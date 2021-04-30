Former STM standout Allie Trame transferring to Illinois State

Sports

Two-time WCIA Player of the Year played for one season at Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WCIA) — Former St. Thomas More volleyball standout, and two-time WCIA Player of the Year Allie Trame is coming home. The middle blocker played for a season at Alabama, but announced she will be transferring to Illinois State next season. The Redbirds have won the Missouri Valley Conference championship three years in a row.

“So excited to announce that I’ll be transferring to Illinois State University to continue my volleyball and academic careers!,” she said via twitter. “So exited to be a part of the Redbird family!”

With the Sabers, Trame was named an AVCA Under Armour All-American in 2019, while helping the Sabres reach the State Tournament in back-to-back years, winning the title in 2017. Trame also set a school record for career blocks. As a freshman with the Crimson Tide, Trame played in four matches and recorded one kill on the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story