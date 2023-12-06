KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCIA) — Caroline Kerr is getting her chance to shine with the Tennessee volleyball team and making the most out of the opportunity. After redshirting last season, Kerr stepped into a starting role for the Vols this season, earning All-SEC honors averaging 11.6 assists per set, fourth best in the country.

At 26-4, UT is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, ready to face No. 2 seed Texas Thursday night in the Palo Alto Regional hosted by Stanford.

“The seniors next to me and the senior group of upperclassmen as a whole, they have moved the needle and set the standard, setting such a great example for myself as an underclassmen and all the freshman and incoming girls that this is what we do at Tennessee,” Kerr said. “So I’m super excited to see that this is where Tennessee volleyball is at and we have no plans of backing down.”

First serve between the Vols and Longhorns is set for 8 p.m. Thursday in a nationally televised match on ESPN2.