Former St. Teresa standout Jacardia Wright returns to see Bulldogs

DECATUR (WCIA) — Former St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright was back in town last week checking in on his high school team. Wright is a freshman at Kansas State and with the Wildcats on a bye week, it was an easy choice for one of the state’s all-time best players to return to his old stomping grounds.

Wright has played in one game this season for Kansas State, rushing 14 times for 59 yards against Bowling Green. The reigning WCIA 3 Football Player of the Year says it’s been a big adjustment going from high school to college.

“Honestly just learning everything that has to do with running back,” Wright said. “There’s a lot to playing the position that I didn’t know. College ball is a different game. I mean I challenge myself by going to work in practice everyday. You’ve got to have your best practice because everybody wants to be great out there.”

No. 24 Kansas State is out to a 3-0 start, with wins over Nicholls State, Bowling Green and most recently Mississippi State. The Wildcats play at Oklahoma State on Saturday.