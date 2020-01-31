Former St. Teresa standout hits game winner at buzzer for Indiana St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Former St. Teresa standout Christian Williams had a moment he won’t forget anytime soon Wednesday night. The Indiana State senior hit the game winning shot at the buzzer to lead the Sycamores to a 58-56 win over Drake.

“It feels good especially coach having the confidence to give me the ball late,” Williams said. “Hitting the shot felt great, helping us get a win.”



“He’s had a lot of difficult things on and off the floor,” Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing said. “To come here, has to pay his own way as a transfer and to sit out. Hip surgery and has never really been healthy, he is a great kid.”

Williams sat out last season after transferring from Iowa. The former WCIA 3 Player of the Year is averaging 4.7 points per game this season for the Sycamores, appearing in 18 games. Indiana State is 12-8 and currently sit in fifth place in the Missouri Valley Conference.