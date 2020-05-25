Breaking News
Guidelines released for businesses and workplaces to safely reopen during phase 3 of Restore Illinois

Former SHG softball player Lakyn Wagoner commits to Illinois

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WCIA) — After a successful high school career at Sacred Heart Griffin, and three seasons with University of Illinois Springfield, Lakyn Wagoner will head to Illinois as a grad transfer.

At UIS, Wagoner shattered the record books, becoming the all-time leader in batting average, slugging percentage, doubles, triples, and total bases.

“It’s just an awesome thing, I entered the portal and I was really hoping to go to Illinois. It’s my dream school and it’s amazing,” says Wagoner. “Every fall UIS actually plays Illinois so I kind of have an idea of what it’s like. I know the competition is obviously going to be a lot tougher, but I’m ready for it, and I’m really excited.”

Wagoner ended her career at UIS with 169 hits, 99 runs, 15 home runs, 102 RBI’s. She will have two seasons of eligibility starting next season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020