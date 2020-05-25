Former SHG softball player Lakyn Wagoner commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — After a successful high school career at Sacred Heart Griffin, and three seasons with University of Illinois Springfield, Lakyn Wagoner will head to Illinois as a grad transfer.

🔶 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District

🔷 2018 D2CCA 1st-Team All-Region, NFCA 2nd-Team All-Region, 1st-Team All-GLVC

🔶 UIS Career Leader in BA (.375), slug% (.619), 2B (35), 3B (15) & TB (279).@lakewags34 is officially an #Illini! #JoinTheFight



📰 https://t.co/KzJWAiSnxX pic.twitter.com/gUzkyhpyNN — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) May 19, 2020

At UIS, Wagoner shattered the record books, becoming the all-time leader in batting average, slugging percentage, doubles, triples, and total bases.

“It’s just an awesome thing, I entered the portal and I was really hoping to go to Illinois. It’s my dream school and it’s amazing,” says Wagoner. “Every fall UIS actually plays Illinois so I kind of have an idea of what it’s like. I know the competition is obviously going to be a lot tougher, but I’m ready for it, and I’m really excited.”

Wagoner ended her career at UIS with 169 hits, 99 runs, 15 home runs, 102 RBI’s. She will have two seasons of eligibility starting next season.