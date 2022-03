WCIA — Former Schlarman standout and two-time WCIA 3 Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year Anaya Peoples is looking for a new school. The Notre Dame guard entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after spending three seasons with the Irish. Peoples started in 17 of 32 games played for Notre Dame this season, averaging 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Thank you 💚 pic.twitter.com/0tkNkOI0IY — Anaya Peoples (@sheball5) March 30, 2022 “My three years at Notre Dame have allowed me to build some of the best relationships and memories with my teammates, coaches and fans,” Peoples wrote in a social media post. “I will forever cherish my time and Notre Dame and the people I have met here. Thank you Coach Ivey and Coach McGraw for providing me with the opportunity to play at the University of Notre Dame. With that being said, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to explore other opportunities in finishing my last two years of eligibility. Irish Nation will always hold a special place in my heart.”