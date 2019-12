(WCIA) — Former Illinois Tennis Player Kevin Anderson was honored with the ATP Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

Anderson played with the Illini from 2005-2007, and was honored for supporting a number of charitable causes in South Florida. Last December, Anderson raised more than $100,000 at his Grand Slam Cause for the Paws.

2019 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award…



Kevin Anderson 👏#ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/Qaf46e1P1A — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 19, 2019

The South Africa-native will return to the ATP Tour for the first time since competing at Wimbledon.