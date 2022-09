CONNECTICUT (WCIA) — Former Illinois women’s basketball head coach Theresa Shank Grentz will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Grentz coached the Illini for 12 seasons from 1996-2007, helping the Illini to the ’97 Big Ten title and two trips to the Sweet Sixteen. She retired with 681 career wins and coached the United States to a gold medal in the 1990 Fiba World Championships.