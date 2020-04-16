Former Illini Trent Meacham launches podcast in a world without sports

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a 10-year career playing professional basketball overseas, Trent Meacham likes to joke he went from a veteran to a rookie, as the former Illini heads in a different direction with his career.

“Basketball has been this thing that I’ve pursued and tried to perfect this craft to be the very best,” says Meacham. “Now to take those same energy and that same focus into some different endeavors is fun, challenging, but I’m enjoying that so far.”

It’s been a little over a year since the 34-year old moved back to Champaign and traded his basketball career for a full-time job in finance. But in a world where sports have been put to halt, he figured it was the perfect time to launch his podcast: “Greater than a Game.” He hopes to share the lessons he learned in sports, far beyond the court.

“These games are fun, they bring people together,” says Meacham. “But how can we use them to grow ourselves, to impact the world around us, there’s so much potential in sports.”

Along with former teammates that join the podcast as guests, Meacham is also joined by his co-host and wife Theresa. She was also a former Division I basketball player playing for St. Louis University, after she was named Illinois Ms. Basketball in 2006. Sports have played a big role in both of their lives.

“When Trent played overseas, I very much felt a part of that, and it felt very much like a family thing. But how do we have that here in the states, and this podcast provides us with a little bit of that,” says Theresa Meacham.

“Just the opportunity to do this with my wife–we both value family, we both value just spending time together, and so far it’s been fun,” says Meacham.

The first-time podcasters have their fair share of challenges, though. Three kids at home can make it hard to find time to record, but they’ve already released several episodes since starting it in March.

“There’s not ambition to have this many followers, subscribers, or downloads, but how can we have great conversations and how can we get across meaningful and impactful messages so that was sports come back we have a different perspective,” says Meacham.

Meacham says there’s a possibility he returns to basketball, but is enjoying the time back home.